When you see something, it is you doing the seeing, not the thing afflicting you with its presence. Reflecting on this matter takes a certain amount of wisdom and care. Which is, after all, why we who read The Starfire Codes are doing so. Sure, sure, there is wisdom and care which go into that which is written, those songs and sounds which are collected and curated, those images and iconic representations of knowledge, and there is considerable spiritual energy in the composition of every daily channeled message. There is patience and a high regard for interaction that goes into each week's The Scroll (there is no other). All of which is meritorious and deserving of high praise indeed.
Nevertheless, what you receive from these materials is being received by you. Your soul is in the spiritual realm, connected to your body through an interdimensional pathway that is not only dimensionally complex but also as natural to you as breathing in air and holding your breath underwater. Your soul takes in what your eyes behold and if wisdom and care are involved on your end, then what was presented makes a difference in your life.
The map isn't the territory. Your soul, including what we call your mind as well as what we call your heart, interprets the map so that you are able to envision the territory. Do be impressed with the cartographer for making a quality map. Don't forget to be aware that you are involved in making the map useful to you in navigating the territory. Otherwise when you get done hunting the mammoth and having an impromptu barbecue with your buds you gonna look around you and wonder, "Now where did we put that village from whence we came?"