Last day of March.

I want to be honest with you about where I’m at.

This month has been a lot.

Deep readings, heavy sessions, big questions from people I care about.

I’ve sat with grief this month, and fear, and real hope, sometimes all in the same hour.

That’s the work. And I wouldn’t trade it.

What I’m carrying into April is a real belief that something is opening for a lot of people who have been patient. A card-backed, pattern-confirmed belief that the groundwork a lot of you have been laying is about to start showing up visibly.

Watch for it.

I have a few final $50 reading spots open today only. If you’ve been on the fence all month, this is your last chance at this price.

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now

See you in April.

✨💫⭐️