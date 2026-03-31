✨ March is done. Here's what I'm carrying into April.
Limited Time - Discounted Full Divination Readings for only $50
Last day of March.
I want to be honest with you about where I’m at.
This month has been a lot.
Deep readings, heavy sessions, big questions from people I care about.
I’ve sat with grief this month, and fear, and real hope, sometimes all in the same hour.
That’s the work. And I wouldn’t trade it.
What I’m carrying into April is a real belief that something is opening for a lot of people who have been patient. A card-backed, pattern-confirmed belief that the groundwork a lot of you have been laying is about to start showing up visibly.
Watch for it.
I have a few final $50 reading spots open today only. If you’ve been on the fence all month, this is your last chance at this price.
See you in April.
✨💫⭐️