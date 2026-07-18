Begin Your Practice in Manifestation Using Hemi-Sync® Audio Technology with Law of Assumption Techniques

The Living From The End live virtual workshop is designed to introduce the fundamentals of using Law of Assumption manifestation techniques coupled with Hemi-Sync® audio technology to produce better results.

This live, interactive experience focuses on practical techniques that help you to shift your state of awareness and manifest the experiences you would prefer to have.

Over 3 days, you’ll learn through a mix of instruction, guided exercises, and real-time practice designed to help you manifest the life that you want to live. The experience is open to beginners and anyone interested in manifestation, consciousness, and exploring beyond the physical. No prior experience is required.

In this program, you’ll:

Learn expanded states of consciousness, guided by Hemi-Sync® recordings.

Learn all about using The Law of Assumption for manifestation - the four claims of the law, the technique itself, and the five pillars every manifestation is built from.

Practice, going directly into the states where these techniques can be used more effectively.

Learn techniques on how not to stifle or inhibit your own manifestations.

Learn how to shift timelines using Hemi-Sync® audio technology.

Experience journaling and sharing circles with other participants, to discuss what has happened and integrate the experiences.

Details:

Dates: August 7-9, 2026

Location: Live and Virtual on Zoom

Time: 9:00am to 6:00pm Central / 10:00am to 7:00pm Eastern

If you’re ready to explore manifestation in a clear, supportive, and experiential setting, reserve your spot and get started.

BOOK NOW

Sending my love,

Demi

Hemi-Sync® and The Gateway Experience® are registered trademarks of Interstate Industries, Inc. The Monroe Institute has licensed Demi Pietchell and Holly Vernon to use Hemi-Sync® and Monroe Sound Science® tracks to create educational series and workshops. Living From the End is an independent program from The Starfire Codes and is not a Monroe Institute program.



