You have tried affirmations and vision boards. A busy, racing mind is why they never stick.

Manifestation asks you to feel your wish as if it has already come true, and that feeling cannot take hold while your mind is running through tomorrow’s to-do list.

Hemi-Sync® audio changes the starting conditions. You put on headphones, your body relaxes completely, your thoughts go quiet, and suddenly the feeling has somewhere calm to land.

That is the foundation of Living From the End, a three day manifestation workshop, live online, August 7 to 9.

Once you are relaxed, we teach the full practice: imagining one vivid moment from the life you want and feeling it until it seems like a memory, releasing painful memories each night before sleep, choosing what you want to experience intentionally instead of worrying your way into what you fear, and ten techniques you keep for life.

A warm group discussion follows every exercise, with me and Holly Vernon, both Certified Outreach Trainers for the Monroe Institute, beside you every step of the way.

No experience is needed. All audio is provided for you. Participation is limited to only a few, and an application is required.

If this is speaking to you, trust that.

Reserve My Space Now!