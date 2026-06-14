The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Greg C's avatar
Greg C
6h

Every time I come across "Jung Material" I feel TRUTH. Yikes! Sychronicity!

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Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)'s avatar
Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)
8h

The physics of woo-woo - So Kewl Demi!

The visual eye sees one octave of the electromagnetic spectrum; the ear hears in a range of 10 octaves. The entire range of the spectrum is some 73 octaves.

Lotsa quantum coupling opportunities there. I’d probably notice more synchronicities if I’d just shaddup.

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