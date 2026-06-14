I want to tell you something about synchronicity that the pop-psych version leaves out. Pop-psych has done this concept a massive disservice.

Most people encounter synchronicity as a vague reassurance in which the universe is sending you signs and you are supposed to pay attention to the signs. And this is fine as far as it goes, but it skips the part where Carl Jung spent twenty years documenting specific cases, developing a rigorous theoretical framework, and collaborating with Wolfgang Pauli, a Nobel Prize-winning quantum physicist, to work out the mechanics.

Pauli was not a spiritual hobbyist. He was one of the architects of quantum mechanics. He came to Jung because his own dreams were producing imagery he could not explain from inside physics, and the collaboration that resulted produced one of the more unusual joint publications in the history of either field.

Jung’s formal definition of synchronicity: a meaningful coincidence between a psychic state and an external event, where no causal connection exists but the correspondence is too specific to be random.

He documented hundreds of cases. The fish synchronicities alone - a sequence in which fish appeared in conversation, in reading material, in the physical environment, and in a patient’s dream across a single day - ran to the point where Jung started tabulating them.

His point was not that something magical was happening. His point was that the psyche and the external world are not as separate as the standard model assumes, and that the communication between them has a structure that is legible if you know how to read it.

Pauli’s argument, developed across their correspondence with Jung, was that quantum mechanics had already undermined the assumption of a clean divide between observer and observed. Synchronicity was not a violation of causality. It was an organizing principle running alongside it, connecting events through meaning rather than through cause and effect.

What this means in a practical sense is that the meaningful coincidences you notice are neither noise nor wishful thinking. They are the psyche communicating through whatever the external world has on hand.

A reading goes directly to that layer instead of waiting for circumstances to eventually hand you something you can work with.

Discounted Clarity Readings are open through Thursday at midnight. Three questions. Full divination suite. $50, regular price $144.

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Further Reading

Jung, C. G., & Pauli, W. (1955). The Interpretation of Nature and the Psyche. Pantheon Books.

Jung, C. G. (1960). Synchronicity: An acausal connecting principle. In Collected Works, Vol. 8. Princeton University Press.

Main, R. (2007). Revelations of Chance: Synchronicity as Spiritual Experience. SUNY Press.

Mansfield, V. (1995). Synchronicity, Science, and Soul-Making: Understanding Jungian Synchronicity Through Physics, Buddhism, and Philosophy. Open Court.

von Franz, M.-L. (1980). On Divination and Synchronicity: The Psychology of Meaningful Chance. Inner City Books.

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