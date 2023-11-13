The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

The Powers That Be utilize insidious tactics of division and suppression to maintain control over the populace. By keeping those inclined to speak truth separated, their power remains unchecked. Psychological warfare pits us against each other, creating distrust even within groups that should be aligned.

The current system fragments those inclined to speak truth, dividing them through manufactured discord, even down to positioning people to sow strife within aligned clusters. The structures of this system aim to separate all those inclined toward truth-telling, driving wedges between even like-minded groups by generating strategic in-fighting.

This paradigm of divide and conquer disempowers the people. There’s a psychological trick at play here which infantilizes the populace, conditioning compliance and obedience. We are treated as children, expected to simply accept the proclamations of perceived authority figures without question. Challenging the dominant narrative becomes taboo, as those who dare to speak out face ridicule, censorship, ostracism, and worse.

And yet, within our collective voices there is great power - the power to uplift humanity and create positive change. That is why they work so hard to keep us divided, fighting amongst ourselves rather than recognizing our shared struggle. They fear the day we unite as one and refuse to be silent.

To break this cycle, we must have the courage to question so-called “authority.” We must cease to outsource our sense of agency. We must see through the illusions of those positioned as parental figures, recognizing their fallibility. Speaking truth to power requires overcoming fear and conditioning. It means finding our voices and reclaiming our sovereignty.

The psychological trickery can be overcome through awareness and collective confidence. By propagating the truths they try to suppress, we can empower others to also say no to the domination agenda. Standing up to bullies only works when done together, shoulder to shoulder.

Alone we are vulnerable, but united we are strong. This is the antidote to their divide and conquer tactics. Solidarity across demographics, politics and beliefs. Understanding that our struggles are interconnected. Learning to organize and amplify each other's voices.

The system wants us fragmented, fighting over scraps it throws our way. It fears mass awakening. But the cracks are starting to show. The old paradigms are breaking down. The façade of authority is crumbling.

Now is the time to come together. To heal divisions and bridge gaps. To overcome fear and speak truth boldly. Our voices have power if we face the tyranny as one. Eyes open, united and strong, we can overcome the psychological warfare and create real change.

But we must act with wisdom and compassion. As we dismantle oppressive systems, we must build community. Some positioned as enemies are merely pawns, and most can be awakened. Stoking more division only feeds the cycle. Darkness cannot drive out darkness.