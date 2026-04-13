A full divination reading every month.

Three questions. The complete suite. $50/month.

Regular price for a single reading is $144.

The question I hear most often about my process from people who have done a reading with me is some version of the same thing: How do I make this consistent? How do I get a read on my situation every month without waiting for a batch to open or for something to feel urgent enough to book?

The Navigators is the answer to that question.

On the first of each month you receive a prompt to submit your three questions. Submit by the fifth of the month. Your reading arrives within three business days. Every single month, without racing for anything.

$50/month. Discounted to $500 for the whole year if you choose the annual plan.

Navigators also receive first access to all limited spot reading batches before they open to the general list, as well as member discounts on all personal readings.

Click To Get Your Monthly Readings