I’ve been sitting with this for a few days.

There’s a specific energy I keep seeing in readings right now. A kind of in-between feeling. Not quite where you were. Not yet where you’re going. And a low hum of “what is happening right now?” underneath everything.

If that resonates, you’re not imagining it.

I’m opening a small batch of readings this week at $50. These are my full personal readings. I pull cards, I sit with your energy, and I tell you what I see with honesty and care.

If you’ve been feeling that in-between pull, this is your reading.

Grab your spot here:

Book Your $50 Reading Now

If you've been waiting for a sign to get clarity, this email is it.

Sending my love,

Demi

P.S. The stuck feeling doesn't mean you're doing something wrong. It means you're ready for what's next, but you need to see it clearly first.

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