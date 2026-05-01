There is a thing that happens when you have been carrying a thought that no one around you seems to share. You start to wonder if you are wrong. Not because the evidence changed, but because the loneliness of holding a position alone is its own kind of silent pressure cooker. The isolation does what the argument couldn’t.

Most people are not saying what they actually think. The social cost of honesty has been artificially inflated for several years now and the result is a population of people who believe one thing and perform another, wondering if they are the only one in the room who noticed the emperor’s wardrobe malfunction.

I promise: You are not the only one.

A reading gives you a direct look at your specific situation from outside the noise of your environment. What I see has nothing to do with what the rest of the peanut gallery thinks.

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