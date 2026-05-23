The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Kelly Thompson TNWWY's avatar
Kelly Thompson TNWWY
7hEdited

Would love more on how to do this “To get a better idea of how you’re being categorized, download your data and do a deep dive into which silo you’ve been placed in and why.”Superb article btw.

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Jim Davidson's avatar
Jim Davidson
7h

Some of us call the silo a ghetto. Friend @tesstamona wrote her song about the algorithm ghetto

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