This was originally published on The Advocates for Self-Government on April 22, 2026. To see my other articles published on The Advocates, please go here.

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You didn’t sign up for this.

When you joined social media, you thought you were getting a platform to share your thoughts and connect with others. What you actually got was a system designed to sort you, categorize you, and feed you only the information someone else decided you should see.

The worst part? Most people don’t even know it’s happening.

You believe you’re seeing an organic feed that reflects reality or popularity. You don’t realize there’s data aggregation and analysis happening behind the scenes that has left you open to a level of pandering designed to make you susceptible to being corralled. You’re less likely to receive information that wasn’t sent to you top-down, in a targeted and tactical fashion.

In Parts 1 and 2, we covered how platforms suppress reach and shadowban users. Now let’s talk about why they do it and what it’s doing to all of us.

What Is an Algorithmic Silo?

An algorithmic silo is an information bubble or echo chamber. It’s created when platforms limit the content you can see based on your engagement patterns, behavioral tracking metrics, or any automated categorization they use to keep you locked into a specific informational demographic.

People are sorted into easily manageable groups who hold certain ideas and opinions. These groups are controlled top-down based on which versions of information they’re being fed. The algorithm suppresses certain ideas while pushing other ideas forward.

These siloed groups are assigned specific controlled talking points to receive, and ideas and products are marketed to these silos. The talking points are the product. Each silo becomes its own marketing demographic, keeping the people inside operating within predetermined boundaries. The silo is a demographic with electronic walls.

Restricting people to a limited number of predetermined silos makes it easier to market to these groups and control their decision-making processes en masse. Too many silos make the herding harder, so whoever is doing the sorting keeps the number small. Each silo is fed only specific content—content that either reinforces a shared viewpoint or infuriates the people within that particular silo, causing them to double down on an emotional position they’ve already taken as a group.

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The Social Enforcement Mechanism

Tribal instincts kick in, and the silos themselves keep the flock in check. Straying from the accepted positions within your own silo can result in undesired social consequences. Many people might fit within a certain silo’s ideals and talking points overall, but may disagree on certain topics. If they disagree, they might be shy about voicing those dissenting viewpoints, for fear of being ridiculed, ostracized, or “canceled.”

Each silo has its own appointed, preapproved thought leaders. People are not being taught how to think. They’re being taught what to think and not to question the opinions of their set of assigned gurus. They parrot the gurus’ talking points and feel satisfied when others in their silo—also parroting the same talking points—agree with their positions. In this self-reinforced environment, questioning those gurus becomes an act of heresy.

The silos become strongly associated with a person’s identity. Renouncing your very identity provokes pushback from the ego, making it more difficult to alter thought patterns the ego sees as incongruent with the self. We see this in the way that cognitive dissonance operates. Even when someone knows a particular piece of information is correct, their ego—always wanting to confirm its biases—resists. There may be a wealth of evidence supporting a shift in viewpoint, yet still, the ego usually wins.

Once someone identifies with a set of ideas, harming those ideas becomes akin to harming the self, so people will fight to protect the self by protecting the assimilated ideas by proxy.

Multiple Manufactured Realities

Each silo now has its own manufactured Overton window, decided on by platform employees and executives in conjunction with other power players and stakeholders … and perpetuated by the users themselves. What is considered a mandatory belief in one silo is touted as a dangerous fringe position in another. One group thinks an idea is simply “common sense,” while another considers anyone who holds that particular viewpoint to be an “extremist.”

With everyone at odds, an “us vs. them” environment arises, preventing a broader social consensus from forming. Without a shared sense of reality, this siloing chips away at discourse, cultivating animosity rather than fostering pathways to understanding.

Society loses its ability to correct errors when bad ideas are mandated by the silo and cannot be set aside in favor of better ones. Whistleblowers may never reach critical mass. Ideas that challenge consensus in the sciences may be suppressed. With everyone bickering and distracted, few are paying attention to anything that really matters. And as a society, that kind of infighting leaves us prone, distracted, and open to attack.

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Cui Bono? Who Benefits?

By hooking straight into a person’s ego, these silos serve both political and commercial interests. Ideas, propaganda, psyops, services, and products can be marketed at a granular level. Once you’re aware of which silo a person occupies, it becomes easier to micro-target messaging—messaging with a higher probability of prompting them to act on what they already feel. This makes marketing, political propaganda, and other agenda-driven campaigns vastly more efficient.

As power systems converge to protect the value inherent in this level of data management, we see people’s rights being chipped away. Our ability to choose is being undermined by choices made for us without our knowledge or consent. Independent thought suffers.

Independent thinking and self-directed learning make us harder to control. Conversely, siloing makes us easier to manipulate.

If you haven’t been educated on the ways in which your data is being used against you to keep you siloed, how can you give informed consent to these practices? Without understanding how the information we consume reaches us and why we are chosen to receive certain messages rather than others, our ability to self-govern is crippled at best. Consent is the foundation of a respectful society.

Reclaiming Your Intellectual Freedom

To preserve our capacity for self-governance, we need to reclaim our intellectual freedom. We must reject manufactured Overton windows and false structures imposed from above. We need to create our own Overton windows organically so that the marketplace of ideas will continue to function beneficially and effectively.

Seek out dissenting voices and find people who disagree with the talking points on both sides of whatever debate you’re following. Use this to build a set of sources that you seek out yourself—sources that are not necessarily the ones being fed to you.

Evaluate arguments based on merit rather than in-group solidarity. Pay attention to logical fallacies. Reject messaging that appeals to identity or tribal affiliation.

If you find yourself leaning on gurus and prepackaged information, take a step back and recalibrate. Take the time to vet both old and new information on your own.

Trick the algorithms by engaging with content that deliberately knocks you out of your silo.

Set your feeds to chronological view instead of curated view on platforms where this option is available.

Support independent media, whether or not it is geared toward your own silo. Use RSS feeds, email newsletters, and decentralized platforms instead of curated sites.

To get a better idea of how you’re being categorized, download your data and do a deep dive into which silo you’ve been placed in and why.

Create your own online spaces that adhere to a higher standard. Seek out physical spaces to create new centers of information sharing that are not subject to algorithmic suppression.

We need to divorce our identities from these easily manipulated silos and release ourselves from our attachment to our own demographic cages. We need to start really listening to each other so we can reestablish a true, organic marketplace of ideas.

The marketplace of ideas simply cannot function properly if it’s hemmed in by manipulation. It’s up to us to reject that manipulation by taking a stand that puts the values of openness, transparency, accountability, and merit at the forefront of our choices.

The invisible cages we’ve been ushered into are real, but so is our ability to walk right out of them.