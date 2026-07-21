There is a particular kind of exhaustion that comes from working consistently toward something that should be moving by now and watching it continuously pass you by. You have adjusted your approach more than once. You have done the practical things and the energetic things. Unfortunately, the situation keeps producing roughly the same result.

At some point the question stops being “am I trying hard enough” and becomes “is there something I can’t see from here?” That is the more useful question to ask. Let’s figure it out together.

Come to me with three questions about your money situation. I take the temperature of the energies around it and tell you what I see, along with where the real leverage is right now. Your reading arrives within three business days.

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Sending my love,

Demi