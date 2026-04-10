If you have been paying attention to your own energy this week, you may have already felt something shifting.

The cards have been consistent about it all week. Something that has been in the way is starting to lift. The specific quality of this weekend is unusually favorable for getting a clear read on whatever you have been carrying.

I am opening reading spots Sunday morning. Limited spots at $50, regular price $144.

If you have been sitting with something and waiting for the right moment to get a real answer, this is worth paying attention to.

Details will be coming Sunday morning. Watch your inbox.