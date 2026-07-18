Love situations have a particular way of making very smart people feel like they can’t think straight. You go over the same exchange and it reads six different ways. You land on an interpretation and then something shifts and you’re back at the beginning. You’ve probably sent a screenshot to your best friend with “what does this mean” and you still don’t know.

Every reading I do starts with a completely fresh set of eyes. I have no opinions about this person, no stake in how it turns out, and no version of events I’m attached to. What I do have is a genuine care for the person who brings me their situation, and I take that seriously every single time.

Ask me three questions about your love situation. I work through the full divination suite and tell you honestly what I see, along with what I think your clearest next move is. I’ll have your reading to you within three business days.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

Claim My $50 Love Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi