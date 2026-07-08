Most people who come to me with career situations are not confused about whether they want something different. They know they want something different. The question keeping them stuck in place is whether what they want is actually possible, and whether right now is the right time to go after it.

Those are real questions. They’re nothing to take lightly. And they are much easier to see clearly from outside the situation than from inside of it, where every answer feels weighted by what it would cost to be wrong.

Ask me three questions, and I will give you a read on the energies surrounding your specific situation with some perspective on what you can do to move toward what you actually want. What changes is that you stop circling the decision and start making it. Get the answers in your inbox within three business days.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

Claim My $50 Career Reading Now

Sending my love,

Demi