There is a specific stage in a prolonged decision-making period where the loop you find yourself stuck in stops feeling like indecision and starts feeling like just who you are right now.

You have looked at this from every angle. You have gathered the input. You have talked yourself into an answer at least once. Lather, rinse, repeat.

What is actually keeping you from closing on this decision is the absence of a clear read on your specific situation from outside the loop you’ve been stuck in. Permission to trust what you already sense has to come from somewhere outside of that loop. This is what a Clarity Reading gives you.

Come to me with three questions. I take the temperature of the energies surrounding your specific situation and tell you what I see, along with where the real leverage is. Your reading arrives within three business days.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

Claim My $50 Clarity Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi