After doing lots of love readings over the years, I can tell you that some of the most painful situations are the ones where nothing is technically wrong. You’re talking. You’re seeing each other. You like each other. And somehow you have no idea where you actually stand.

That in-between place has a way of making you feel like asking for more clarity might risk what you already have. So you don’t ask. And the not-knowing becomes part of the background hum of your life.

A Love Reading gives you an answer to the question you have been too afraid to ask out loud. I haven’t heard your story and I have no history with it. I just have your situation in front of me and a genuine investment in giving you the clearest read I can.

Ask me three questions, and I will give you a read on the energies surrounding your specific situation with some perspective on what you can do with that information. What changes is that you stop navigating blind. Get the answers in your inbox within three business days.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

Claim My $50 Love Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi