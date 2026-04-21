The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
3hEdited

The WWW ai Platform.

Someone told me the other day my sites were blocked, you just never know if on the physical level if your thoughts and ideas are reaching others.

As humanity is one in essence there is another way... we wordlessly communicate and that cannot be censored, which is where love and truth lie.

The more silly the inner gets the more silly the outer gets. We have a huge split of humanity, one group whose religion is govt( the unconscious state) and they feed their minds on its media spread fear, slopaganda and misinformation = the regressive group.

But on a positive note No soul( part of the one soul) will be lost.

Peace and Love

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Jim Davidson's avatar
Jim Davidson
3h

I have been aware of the Advocates for Self Government since about 1995. It is, generally speaking, a good outfit. They did a great deal of work to promote David Nolan's version of the two-dimensional political space mapping (economic freedom versus personal freedom) around that time. Good to see you are publishing essays there.

One of the sites that doesn't use algorithms but simply shows you the posts from people you follow is Pickax.com on which I am "planetaryjim" if you want to follow me there. It has a sort of MySpace feel, including Jeff Dornik in the role of Tom from Myspace as you start your account following his account. I think Jeff's team has made a mistake using Stripe for merchant card services, with all the same objections I have always had to Stripe terms of service. As well, they only allow "verified" accounts to be paid content providers, and I don't agree with the identity state thing, at all. But it is a sort of proof of concept in that such a platform exists which doesn't de-boost content but simply shows you the posts from the accounts you follow. Maybe worth a look.

The people who have money and power have always wanted to control the lives of other people. Or, as Frank Herbert wrote, it is not only that power corrupts, but also that it is magnetic to the corruptible. The people who write algorithms also seem to want power, and get hired by people who pay them to manipulate these things. I think there is even some evidence that the people who write the algos are creating more algorithm ghettos than they are paid to create. Worse yet, they destroy beautiful things, like The Scroll, the loss of which still inspires sadness for me. -sigh-

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