We ran out of readings quickly but we were asked for more - so here they are!

We're offering a limited time discount on 20 readings....

If you take advantage of this offer, you save $94.

For a short time, you can receive a full personal divination reading for only $50.

Book Your $50 Reading Now



There are only 20 spots available on a first come, first serve basis. Reserve your spot now.

Thanks again for reading! ✨💫⭐️