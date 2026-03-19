Today is the first day of Aries season, and I want to mark it with you.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. It’s the energy of initiation, of starting before you’re ready, of being the one who goes first, even when the path isn’t fully clear.

If you’ve been waiting to feel ready, Aries season comes in strong to tell you you’re not going to. Do it anyway.

The energy this season supports bold moves. New starts. Claiming something you’ve been circling. It burns hot and wants action now. The invitation is to channel that into something intentional.

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Welcome to Aries season. It’s time.

✨💫⭐️