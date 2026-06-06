When you bring me a relationship question, you almost always think you are asking me to read your partner. You are asking me to read something else entirely, and the only reason you cannot quite see what you are asking about is that the dominant culture does not have a word for the thing the two of you have actually been building.

I want to give it a word. The Greeks had several. The continuous esoteric traditions of this planet have a name for it in every language they were ever spoken in. In modern terms, the closest decent translation is the third entity, sometimes also called the we-space or the relational field, although none of those quite catch it.

What it refers to is this. When two people are in real connection, an additional energetic structure forms between them, a third thing, distinct from either of them individually, with its own integrity, its own field signature, its own trajectory.

It is a discrete entity that has been recognized, named, and worked with by every serious relational lineage on the planet for as long as humans have been paying attention, and the reason your culture has no language for it is that your culture has spent the last several centuries flattening the layer at which it lives.

Modern attachment science is finally catching up to the territory the traditions have been mapping for millennia. The work of Stan Tatkin at the PACT Institute, the right-brain to right-brain attachment research of Allan Schore at UCLA, the polyvagal mapping of Stephen Porges, and the broader interpersonal neurobiology field assembled around Daniel Siegel have, between them, produced a body of research that demonstrates what the traditions already knew, which is that the connection between two coupled people operates as its own regulating system, with measurable physiological signatures that exist nowhere in either person alone.

Two nervous systems in real contact entrain. They co-regulate. They form a coupled oscillator whose state is a function of both individuals and is also, distinctly, more than the sum of them. (The labs measured it. The labs keep measuring it. The mainstream conversation about love still has not caught up.)

Now go a layer deeper than the research, because the research is one outer expression of something far older. The third entity is a real being, in the energetic sense. It has a vibration. It has a quality. It is healthy or compromised. It is opening or bracing. It carries the unresolved history of every contact the two of you have had, and it carries the future you are building together whether or not either of you is consciously aware that the building is happening. It is the thing that gets damaged when one of you betrays the other, and it is the thing that gets nourished when one of you holds the other through a hard week, and it is the thing that quietly leaves the room when a connection has run its course, often months before either of the two individuals can bring themselves to acknowledge the departure.

This is what a real Love Reading reads. Not your partner. Not you. The third entity the two of you have made, which is the only level at which the question you are actually asking can be answered.

When you ask whether they love you, the question your conscious mind is forming is the wrong question, because love at this layer is the state of the third entity, not a feeling one person carries privately about another. Healthy third entity, real love operating.

Compromised third entity, something else operating, no matter what either of the two individuals is currently saying or thinking. The reading reads the entity directly, across tarot, shufflemancy, numerology, runes, and meditation, all of which sample different bandwidths of the same field.

What comes back is a clean read of what the two of you have actually built, what is moving in it, what is opening, what is closing, and what the most probable trajectory looks like given the current state of the relational field. Most probable. Not fixed.

The reason this matters operationally is that almost every move people make in a struggling relationship is aimed at the wrong layer. They try to communicate better. They try to schedule more dates. They try to want the other person more.

None of these moves reaches the layer where the actual repair has to happen, which is the third entity itself, and the third entity will not respond to interventions aimed at the surface. It responds to attention applied directly to it. Once you can see the entity clearly, you can begin to relate to it directly, and direct relationship is the only thing that changes its state.

The Love Reading window is open through Tuesday at midnight Eastern. Three questions about your love life, $50, regular price $144. Bring me the situation. I will read the third entity, not the people. The shape underneath the shape is where the real answer lives.

Book My Love Reading Now

Further reading

Buber, M. (1923). I and Thou. English translation by Walter Kaufmann, Charles Scribner’s Sons, 1970.

Porges, S. W. (2011). The Polyvagal Theory: Neurophysiological Foundations of Emotions, Attachment, Communication, and Self-Regulation. W. W. Norton.

Schore, A. N. (2003). Affect Regulation and the Repair of the Self. W. W. Norton.

Schore, A. N. (2012). The Science of the Art of Psychotherapy. W. W. Norton.

Siegel, D. J. (2012). The Developing Mind: How Relationships and the Brain Interact to Shape Who We Are. Second edition. Guilford Press.

Siegel, D. J. (2017). Mind: A Journey to the Heart of Being Human. W. W. Norton.

Tatkin, S. (2012). Wired for Love: How Understanding Your Partner’s Brain and Attachment Style Can Help You Defuse Conflict and Build a Secure Relationship. New Harbinger Publications.

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