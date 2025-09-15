The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

Seeking the truth will be the first step toward reaping what you have sown….

Always be straightforward and honest and you can expect many miracles to come in for you. When the right energies are flowing, the rest will follow suit. Invest in yourself and in expanding your knowledge.

This will help you to save for the future when, in the future, investing in yourself has caused your mind to be worth much more. You can see clearly that there is a pathway in which you are able to leverage your knowledge into the creation of abundance.

Removing false people from your life will open you up to infinite possibilities. Do whatever you can to move away very quickly from anyone who causes emotional confusion, heartache, or deception.

Use your intuition to know where to invest yourself to start a new beginning, even if it takes a while to learn how to balance everything. Remain curious and open and you will be shown who is for you and who is not. Collaborating with people who are honest and have your best interests at heart will help you to build a stable self, a stable home, and a stable future.

You will see messages from spirit that will show you the correct direction to go in order to open up this timeline, so remain open and receptive to being given that information. Once you see that the closing off of these other directions is not a loss but a blessing, your clarity will be your strength.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Johnny Nash - I Can See Clearly Now

Meditation

Release Unhealthy Attachments and Call Back Your Power

Numerology

374 - Seek The Truth: Your First Step

628 - Always Be Straightforward: Be Honest

7515 - Expect Many Miracles: Right Energies Are Following Suit

7827 - Invest In Knowledge: Save for the Future

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Alice Cooper - Poison

Bill Withers and Lizzo - Pomplamoose

Cami-Cat - Running Up That Hill

CHiNO - Weird

The Chordettes - Mr. Sandman

Drake - Marvin;s Room

Lauryn Hill - Ex-Factor

Nouvelle Vague - Blue Monday

Nym - Et Moi

Parcels - Tieduprightnow

