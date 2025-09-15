Embrace The Life That Is Trying To Work Its Way Into Your Consciousness
Channeled Messages 9-15-2025
Channeled Messages
Seeking the truth will be the first step toward reaping what you have sown….
Always be straightforward and honest and you can expect many miracles to come in for you. When the right energies are flowing, the rest will follow suit. Invest in yourself and in expanding your knowledge.
This will help you to save for the future when, in the future, investing in yourself has caused your mind to be worth much more. You can see clearly that there is a pathway in which you are able to leverage your knowledge into the creation of abundance.
Removing false people from your life will open you up to infinite possibilities. Do whatever you can to move away very quickly from anyone who causes emotional confusion, heartache, or deception.
Use your intuition to know where to invest yourself to start a new beginning, even if it takes a while to learn how to balance everything. Remain curious and open and you will be shown who is for you and who is not. Collaborating with people who are honest and have your best interests at heart will help you to build a stable self, a stable home, and a stable future.
You will see messages from spirit that will show you the correct direction to go in order to open up this timeline, so remain open and receptive to being given that information. Once you see that the closing off of these other directions is not a loss but a blessing, your clarity will be your strength.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Johnny Nash - I Can See Clearly Now
Meditation
Release Unhealthy Attachments and Call Back Your Power
Numerology
374 - Seek The Truth: Your First Step
628 - Always Be Straightforward: Be Honest
7515 - Expect Many Miracles: Right Energies Are Following Suit
7827 - Invest In Knowledge: Save for the Future
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
Alice Cooper - Poison
Bill Withers and Lizzo - Pomplamoose
Cami-Cat - Running Up That Hill
CHiNO - Weird
The Chordettes - Mr. Sandman
Drake - Marvin;s Room
Lauryn Hill - Ex-Factor
Nouvelle Vague - Blue Monday
Nym - Et Moi
Parcels - Tieduprightnow
