TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

Time to protect and reflect as you think about life and plan to make some positive changes….

With hope and optimism, keep wishing for the best and do not wallow in regret. Your choices have been made, and they are now in the past. Regrouping in the present will help you to reform your life as you move into the future.

Pay attention to what is going on around you, to what is and is not in your best interests. Groom your life to only include what is best for you and to pare down anything that is no longer serving you.

Being true to your authentic self will help you to overcome any obstacles with ease because you will know that anything out of resonant alignment will need to go.

To move forward with this, be open to manifesting and receiving guidance and ancient wisdom from your spirit team and the universe. When you nurture yourself, stay grounded, and come back into your truest nature, miracles will start to happen.

You will discover that you have a unique gift for being able to cut through drama quickly, even when people are trying to involve you in their strange intrigues.

Keep your emotions in check at this time; the temptation to overflow comes at a high price. You are rapidly rel;easing a burden that no longer serves you. This release is helping you to rebalance and stand your ground so that you can step into a new material beginning in a divine partnership.

You are alchemizing taking this to the next level. be aware of what is going on around you because karma is about to come in and clear away anything that is no longer built on solid ground.

Anything that isn’t in your best interests needs to go in order to pave the way for a new connection or a connection that is advancing to the next phase. Hold onto this new beginning. Don’t drop it.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

K.D. Lang - Constant Craving

Wilson Phillips - Hold On

Meditation

Call Your Energy Back

Numerology

1211 - Thinking About Life: Reflect On Your Life To Make Positive Changes

3511 - Hope and Optimism: Wishing For The Best

4352 - Personal Choices: Never Regret in Life

5553 - Living A Reformed Life

8717 - Grooming Your Life: Importance of Paying Attention

9122 - Be True To Yourself: Overcoming Obstacles with Ease

9555 - Seek Divine Help from The Universe

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Counting Crows - Rain King

Cracker - Low

Gin Blossoms - Hey Jealousy

Massive Attack - Girl I Love You

Massive Attack - Teardrop

Mono - Life in Mono

R.E.M. - The One I Love

Simple Minds - Alive and Kicking

Sneaker Pimps - Becoming X

Toad The Wet Sprocket - All I Want

