The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Jonathan Epps's avatar
Jonathan Epps
33m

This happened to me when my father died. Someone finally admitted something I had long agonized over involving him. It felt like a defeat even though it was a vindication. Very strange. But it did help me to move on.

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