Consciousness and Manifestation Workshops: Both Virtual and In Person Available. Limited Spots Are Left.
We're looking forward to seeing you there!
There are only a few spots left for these upcoming consciousness and manifestation workshops - we’d love to see you there!!
Sending my love,
Demi 🙏🏻💜💫
Upcoming Workshops:
Living From The End - Virtual over Zoom
Law of Assumption manifestation techniques combined with Hemi-Sync audio technology
Course by The Starfire Codes
Aug 7-9
Reserve Your Seat: https://stan.store/starfirecodes/p/living-from-the-end-live-online-virtual-workshop
Beyond The Body - Bentonville, AR
Out of Body Experience training using Hemi-Sync audio technology
Course by The Quantum I
Limited to 8 participants
Aug 22-23
Reserve Your Seat: https://thequantumi.com/products/beyond-the-body
Exploring Consciousness - Bentonville, AR
The official first two days of The Gateway Experience
Course by The Monroe Institute
Limited to 8 participants
Sept 5-6
Reserve Your Seat: https://thequantumi.com/products/monroe-institute-exploring-consciousness-2-day-workshop