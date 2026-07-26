Come Hang Out With Me - And Let's Troubleshoot Your Manifestations Together!!
I'm looking forward to helping you break free from the limiting beliefs that are keeping you from manifesting the life you want to experience.
I’m hosting a three day workshop over Zoom that combines the most effective manifestation techniques available with the Monroe Institute’s Hemi-Sync audio technology.
This is actionable, repeatable, structured guidance that you will learn and keep with you for the rest of your life.
Looking forward to seeing you there! 💜⚡️🔥💥