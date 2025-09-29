The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

Channeled Messages

Lean into growth by planning your life according to the reality of the way manifestation works….

It’s time to strategize, to take the pain and purpose of reality and make plans to mitigate and optimize. To stay on the right path, keep doing what you’re doing.

Stay focused. A more refined and renewed life is coming in, and with it, unlimited potential and infinite growth. Remain present, live in the moment, and focus on the energy of what makes you happy so that you can multiply it.

In order to optimize for this energy, focus on what will attract more of what you want to you. Honor the feminine part of your energy by opening yourself up to receiving.

Taking action is not always the correct approach. Sometimes you need to lean out and allow others to take action. This will teach you how to let go to see what is really yours.

If you have to chase it all the time, it’s not for you. Releasing any residual anger, jealousy, or retaliatory energy will open you up to unlimited possibilities.

Releasing emotional baggage will help you get to the truth of this situation. Why would you want anything you have to chase? If it isn’t yours, let it go. Release it and make room for what is really yours to come in.

A past betrayal is coloring the way you see this. Someone in the past placed you in a third party situation and you had to learn to let go of the pain of that. but there is still lingering disappointment here that you have attached to that old situation and also anything new that comes in.

It’s an energy that makes you hold on too hard so that you will know it’s still there. You have to release that energy to find clarity and make room for happiness to enter your life.

When you do, someone will come in who is not only drawn to you but ready, willing, and able to fully show it. They will be expressive about the passion they feel for you, not leaving you to wonder what is in their mind and heart. Once this connection happens, you will want to celebrate it together in private.

