The people who reach out to me for coaching are not people who lack clarity about what they want. They can describe it in detail. They have thought about it more than almost anything else in their lives.

What they cannot figure out is why they keep ending up back at the same place.

Understanding a block and moving through it are two different things. The first one is information. The second one requires someone who can sit in your specific situation with you, see what is actually happening underneath the story you have been telling about it, and help you move rather than just continuing to understand.

That is the specific work a 60 minute spiritual coaching session is built for. We go directly into your situation. Your purpose, your block, your next move.

I am a certified life coach with spots open this month. Once they fill I move to a waitlist.

$255 for 60 minutes.

Book My Session While They Last