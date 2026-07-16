This was originally published on The Advocates for Self-Government on June 15, 2026. To see my other articles published on The Advocates, please go here.

It’s a random Tuesday. You open your phone, navigate to the app out of pure muscle memory, and something is wrong. The account loads differently or does not load at all. The followers are gone. The archive of everything you posted for the past four years is gone.

The community you spent years building—the inside jokes, the recurring threads, the people who showed up every single day because what you were making mattered to them—all of it gone, because someone at a company you have never met decided that you violated a policy they will not specify in a way they will not explain.

There is no appeals process; the decision is final. Have a nice day.

Welcome to what happens when you build your house on someone else’s land.

The previous articles in our series (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) covered how platforms suppress your reach, shadowban your content, sort you into algorithmic silos, harvest your behavioral data, and extract your attention for profit. All of those practices are the operating conditions of the rented land.

This one covers the deed situation. You do not have one. And the landlord has a documented history of changing the locks without notice.

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The Rented Land Problem

Every follower you have on a centralized platform belongs to the platform. The relationship between you and your audience is mediated, managed, and ultimately owned by the company hosting it. You cannot contact your followers directly. You cannot take them with you. You have no independent relationship with them that survives the platform’s decisions about your account.

The audience you built over years is stored in a database you do not own, on servers you do not control, under terms of service written by lawyers who work for the platform and not for you (which is worth pondering for a moment).

What platforms give, platforms take back. Enough people have lost accounts, had content removed, and watched their reach disappear that calling each incident isolated requires either willful blindness or a very creative definition of the word “isolated.” The pattern has been visible for years. The only thing that has changed is the volume.

The reach suppression and shadowbanning covered earlier in this series are the slow version of this. The account deletion is the fast version. Both arrive without notice. Both leave you with no recourse. The only difference is the speed at which you find out that the asset you thought you were building was actually a courtesy arrangement that the other party could withdraw at any time.

(You are the product. Products get discontinued.)

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The Network Effect Is the Lock. Here Is the Key.

The most common reason people give for staying on platforms they distrust is that everyone they want to reach is already there. The platform becomes more valuable as more people use it, which makes it harder to leave, which makes it more valuable to the people who own it and less safe for everyone who depends on it. The lock tightens automatically. Nobody has to do anything. That is the elegance of it, if you are the kind of person who finds that sort of thing elegant.

“Nobody will follow me if I leave.” The audience you think you have on a centralized platform is probably a fraction of the audience you actually built, because the reach suppression covered in Part 1 has been quietly ensuring that only a slice of your followers see what you post on any given day. A smaller audience on a platform that delivers your content to everyone who asked for it is more valuable than a large theoretical audience the algorithm has been managing without your knowledge or consent. The math on this is worth running.

“I cannot move my audience.”

No, but you can invite them. Every piece of content you publish on a centralized platform is an opportunity to tell your audience that a communication channel exists where you own your content and they can reach you directly. You cannot move the audience. You can build the bridge and let them know it is there.

“Decentralized platforms are too small, too weird, or too hard to use.”

This was considerably more accurate five years ago than it is today. The tools have matured. The audiences are growing. And the people migrating to them are disproportionately the very demographic this series was written for: people who noticed the pattern early, understood what the suppression was doing, and have been looking for the exits ever since.

The deeper failure of imagination is this: Staying on a platform that suppresses you because you are afraid of starting over on one that does not. Starting over with a smaller audience that can actually see you is a different calculation than it appears. Run the numbers: your current reach versus what your follower count says it should be. Then decide which situation you are actually in.

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What Owning Your Platform Really Looks Like

Before we go through the tools, it is worth understanding something: Suppression does not stop at the platform level. The infrastructure underneath the internet is also subject to pressure, and every layer of that infrastructure is a potential chokepoint. Understanding where the chokepoints are is the first step to building around them. What follows is a complete map of the points where suppression can occur and what to do about each one.

Email: The Most Valuable Asset and the Most Misunderstood One

The email list is the most valuable owned asset available to any creator. It’s a direct relationship between you and your audience that lives in a database you control, delivered to an inbox the recipient agreed to let you reach. No algorithm decides whether your message is worthy of delivery. No account suspension takes the list away from you.

Except that is not quite the whole picture, and the part that gets left out is important.

Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, and the other major email providers have their own suppression infrastructure running in the background, and it operates on logic that will feel familiar after reading this series. Emails from senders with certain characteristics, covering certain topics, using certain words, or arriving from domains with certain reputations get routed to the spam folder, the promotions tab, or simply disappear entirely before they reach the inbox. The recipient never sees them. They never know the email was sent. The sender never knows it was not delivered. The plausible deniability is structurally identical to the shadowban.

Gmail’s promotions tab has become its own form of soft suppression. An email that lands in the promotions tab rather than the primary inbox is functionally invisible to most recipients, who check the primary inbox and leave the promotions tab unread for weeks at a time. Open rates for promotions-tab emails are dramatically lower than for primary inbox emails, which means the suppression is measurable, even if it is framed as a helpful organizational feature.

The pathway around this has several components, and all of them matter.

Your sender reputation is the foundation. Email providers assign a reputation score to every sending domain and IP address. A low reputation score means your emails land in spam. Reputation is built through consistent sending behavior, low complaint rates, and high engagement. Every subscriber who marks your email as spam lowers your score. Every subscriber who opens, clicks, and replies raises it. This means list hygiene is as important as list size. A list of 10,000 people who never open your emails is actively harming your deliverability to the people who want to read them.

Use a reputable email service provider with good infrastructure. Kit (formerly ConvertKit), Mailchimp, Beehiiv, and others have established relationships with the major inbox providers and send from IP addresses with strong reputations. Self-hosting your email sending is possible but requires significant technical management of your own sending reputation.

Ask your subscribers to whitelist you explicitly and to move your emails to their primary inbox if they find them in promotions. Walk them through how to do it. The majority of people have no idea this is possible. A simple instruction in your welcome email can dramatically improve your deliverability with the segment of your audience that uses Gmail.

Avoid words and phrases that trigger spam filters. There are known trigger terms around financial offers, health claims, and certain political topics that will flag your email for filtering before any human ever reviews it. This is the email equivalent of the blacklisted keyword problem described in the shadowbanning article.

The list of trigger terms is not published anywhere. Publishing it would make it easier to avoid, which would make the filtering less effective. It is private by design. If you knew what was on it, you could write around it. If you could write around it, the filtering would stop working. If the filtering stopped working, you might start receiving emails that someone decided you should not see. The list stays hidden because a list you can read is a list you can beat.

Domain authentication matters more than most senders realize. SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records are technical configurations that tell inbox providers that you are who you say you are and that your emails have not been tampered with in transit. A sending domain without these properly configured is treated as suspicious, regardless of the content, which means your legitimate emails are competing with spam before anyone reads a word.

The deepest layer of the email problem is this: even a perfectly configured sending setup with excellent reputation and authenticated domain can have its delivery affected by changes in inbox provider policy that happen without announcement or explanation. The email channel is more resilient than the social media channel, but it relies on infrastructure that someone else controls—someone whose interests likely do not align with yours. The pathway around that final layer is to diversify across multiple email service providers, maintain an exportable copy of your list at all times, and build enough direct relationships with your most engaged readers that they will find you if the email channel becomes compromised.

Your Own Domain and Website

Content published on your own domain cannot be removed by a platform or made invisible by a policy change. However, there is one exception worth knowing about: Domain registrars, the companies through which you purchase and renew your domain name, have the ability to seize or suspend a domain under pressure. This has happened to organizations whose content someone with sufficient leverage decided was inconvenient.

The pathway around it is to register your domain through a registrar with a documented history of resisting such pressure, keep your registration current well in advance of expiration, and maintain records of your domain registration credentials somewhere independent of your hosting account. Namecheap has a stronger free speech record than GoDaddy. Porkbun is another option worth considering. Spreading critical domains across more than one registrar is not paranoid if you are the kind of person who publishes things that powerful people would prefer did not get published.

Your hosting provider is another chokepoint. Web hosts can and do remove content under pressure. Cloudflare, which many sites use as a content delivery network layer, has terminated service for clients under political pressure, which means even a self-hosted site can lose its CDN protection overnight. Using a hosting provider with a documented free speech policy and keeping a current backup of your entire site stored somewhere independent of your host means that a hosting termination is an inconvenience rather than a catastrophe.

RSS Feeds

RSS is one of the oldest and most censorship-resistant content distribution technologies available and one of the most underused by the people who would benefit most from it. An RSS feed delivers your content directly to anyone subscribed to it, bypassing every algorithm between you and your reader. The platforms would very much prefer you forget that RSS exists. That preference is itself a recommendation.

The suppression risk for RSS is indirect: If your hosting is terminated, your RSS feed disappears with it. The solution is the same as for the website: maintain a current backup and have a recovery plan in place before you need it.

Podcasting

Podcasting distributed through open RSS is one of the hardest formats to suppress. The underlying technology is decentralized and the content lives on your hosting provider’s servers. The major podcast directories, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and others, have their own moderation policies and have removed shows under pressure. The pathway around that is to distribute your podcast through multiple directories simultaneously and to make the direct RSS feed available to your listeners so they can subscribe without going through any directory at all. A listener with your RSS feed in their podcast app of choice can continue receiving your content regardless of what any directory decides.

Start Building Before You Need It

The migration strategy is the same regardless of which tools you choose. First, build the owned infrastructure in parallel with the rented presence. Next, invest increasing effort in the owned channels over time. And then reduce dependency on the rented channels as the owned ones grow.

Start with one thing. The email list is the highest priority because it is the most valuable and the most portable. If you take nothing else from this article, start building a direct relationship with your audience that lives somewhere you own. Everything else follows from there.

Use every piece of content you publish on centralized platforms as a bridge to your owned channels. Every post, every video, every piece of content points to somewhere you control. Make this strategy automatic rather than occasional. The centralized platform is the top of your funnel. The owned infrastructure becomes where the actual relationship lives because you can better control it.

Bring your audience with you by announcing this strategy to them explicitly. Tell them what you are building and why. The audience that has been following you through years of suppression and shadowbanning will understand, better than most, exactly why you are building communication channels that cannot be suppressed.

Maintain redundancy at every layer. Multiple email service providers. Multiple distribution channels. The goal is a setup where losing any single component ends up being more of an inconvenience than a catastrophe. The suppression infrastructure described throughout this series has been designed to find single points of failure and leverage them to silence you. Building without single points of failure is a great strategic response to that design.

Every audience built on rented land is one policy change, one content moderation decision, or one platform collapse away from disappearing. The people who understood this early built owned infrastructure in parallel with their rented presence. The people who understood it too late ended up having to rebuild from scratch once they lost everything. Both groups eventually figured it out, one way or the other. The difference is how much they had to lose first. Take it upon yourself to learn from their mistakes before this unfortunate situation ends up impacting you directly.