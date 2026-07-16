The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
10h

This is pure gold, thank you for sharing this Demi I appreciate it.

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
3h

This will increasingly be necessary in this 'Temporal synthetic digital drowning pool we are living in.

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