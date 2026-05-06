“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”

Fuller said this and he was describing systems engineering. He was also, without knowing it, describing how every significant shift in consciousness has ever actually worked. Not through dismantling the old thing but through offering something coherent enough that the old thing becomes irrelevant by comparison.

You cannot argue someone out of a worldview they were not argued into. You can offer them something that works better. The tipping point is always clarity, enough people with a clear enough read on the actual situation that the manufactured version loses its grip.

A Clarity Reading is exactly that for your personal situation. A read on what is actually happening versus what the noise of your environment is telling you is happening.

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