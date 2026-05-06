The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Mark McGrath | OODA Synthesist's avatar
Mark McGrath | OODA Synthesist
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That’s one of the greatest quotes on need to continue the cycle of Destruction and Creation; aka The Whirl of Reorientation!

And John Boyd read Fuller!

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