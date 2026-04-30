The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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PJ's avatar
PJ
8h

Hi Demi, thank you for your persistent inspiration and advice. It’s the end of April and two miracles so far. I’m reluctant to discuss personal matters on social media, suffice it to say that I let go of my attachment to certain life and death matters, with sadness and grace. Yet, here I am years later, well versed in letting go, and my deepest wishes have been granted. I am totally thankful and blown away. The journey isn’t over, yet flowers do bloom in the desert. 🌵 🌸🌷🌻🦋🤩

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
7h

On to May!!!! Workers of the world unite!!!!!

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