Last day of April and I have been sitting with what I want to say before the month ends.

This month the readings were full of people at real turning points. People who had been carrying something heavy for a long time and were finally ready to put it down. People who survived a genuinely hard season and were starting to see what was waiting on the other side. People choosing themselves, sometimes for the first time.

That energy was everywhere in April and it moved me more than I expected.

What I want you to know going into May is this. The work you have been doing is real. The patience you have shown is real. The cards have been consistent about this all month: What you have been building underneath is about to become visible above the surface.

Keep going.

Thank you for being here. For reading every day, for trusting this work, for showing up. It means more than I say often enough.

Everything I offer is here, whenever you’re ready:

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May starts tomorrow.



Demi

✨💫⭐️