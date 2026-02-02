They’re back - and there are only 20.

You spoke, we listened.

Our $50 divination readings return for one more round.

Last time, all 20 spots were claimed quickly - so be sure to book fast to claim your spot!

Spots for this usually go very fast.

Secure your reading for $50 (save $94 off our regular $144 rate)

Your complete reading includes:

Personalized tarot spread tailored to your questions

In-depth guidance on three questions of your choice

Private session you can return to whenever you need clarity

CLAIM YOUR $50 TAROT READING NOW

Only 20 readings available. First come, first serve!

Get yours before someone else does!

Thanks again,

Demi