⭐️ BACK BY DEMAND: 20 $50 Tarot Readings Available Now ⭐️
Last time, all 20 spots were claimed in under 48 hours.
They’re back - and there are only 20.
You spoke, we listened. Our $50 divination readings return for one more round.
Last time, all 20 spots were claimed in under 48 hours.
Secure your reading for $50 (save $94 off our regular $144 rate)
Your complete reading includes:
Personalized tarot spread tailored to your questions
In-depth guidance on three questions of your choice
Private session you can return to whenever you need clarity
→ BOOK YOUR READING HERE
Only 20 readings available. First come, first serve!
Get yours before someone else does,
Demi
P.S. Spots for this usually go very fast. If you’re reading this and hesitating, check the link to see how many are left - it may already be too late.
The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.