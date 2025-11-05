They’re back - and there are only 20.

You spoke, we listened. Our $50 divination readings return for one more round.

Last time, all 20 spots were claimed in under 48 hours.

CLAIM YOUR $50 TAROT READING NOW

Secure your reading for $50 (save $94 off our regular $144 rate)

Your complete reading includes:

Personalized tarot spread tailored to your questions

In-depth guidance on three questions of your choice

Private session you can return to whenever you need clarity

Only 20 readings available. First come, first serve!

Get yours before someone else does,

Demi

P.S. Spots for this usually go very fast. If you’re reading this and hesitating, check the link to see how many are left - it may already be too late.