I want to put a working concept into your hands on a Sunday morning that, once it has fully landed, will change how you understand every relationship you have ever been in and every one you are in now.

The concept is attention, but a specific understanding of it that the modern conversation has almost entirely lost. Attention, in the older and more accurate sense of the word, is not just where your thinking happens to be pointed. Attention is the energy you direct, the actual current of your conscious presence, and wherever you direct it, you are charging that thing with your life-force.

The continuous esoteric traditions of this planet have been saying this in different languages for several thousand years, and the philosopher Iain McGilchrist, in his enormous 2009 work The Master and His Emissary and its successor The Matter With Things, spent two decades documenting why the modern brain sciences are finally beginning to agree. What you attend to grows. The principle is mechanical, not metaphorical, and once you understand it as mechanical you cannot unsee it operating in every layer of your life.

I want to apply this directly to relationships, because the modern conversation about love has misplaced almost the entire mechanism. The dominant story is that love is a feeling you have or do not have, that arrives or departs largely outside your control, and that the practical work of a relationship is communication, compatibility, and the management of frictions between two independent selves. None of this is wrong, exactly. It is operating at the wrong layer. Underneath all of that is the layer where the actual work happens, which is the layer of where you put your attention.

When you attend to a person, you charge them. You charge the connection between you. You feed the relational field directly, because attention is the food the relational field eats, and the relational field cannot grow without it.

The continuous traditions understood that a real bond between two people had to be tended, the way a fire has to be tended, with the regular application of the attention that keeps the structure alive.

Modern culture has replaced this with the language of spending time together, which sounds related but is operationally different. You can spend several hours next to a person while your attention is on your phone, the news, your work, your rumination about other things, and that several hours will have fed almost nothing in the relationship, because the attention was not actually in the room. The fire goes out. Eventually the people involved start asking what happened, and they almost never trace the answer back to the place it actually lives, which is where the attention was.

Now I want to apply this to the question you have about a specific connection, because the lens changes what you are looking at. When you replay the texts, when you analyze the last conversation, when you run the screenshots through a forensic examination, you are not, despite appearances, paying attention to the relationship. You are paying attention to the surface of the situation around the relationship, which is a different thing entirely.

The relationship itself, the third entity that exists between the two of you, is sitting underneath the texts, waiting for someone to look at it directly. As long as your attention is on the surface, you are charging the surface, and the surface will grow more elaborate while the depth that would actually answer your question continues to be starved. (This is why the obsessive analysis feels productive and produces nothing. You are watering the wrong plant.)

The harder thing to say is that most modern intimate relationships are operating in a chronic state of attention deficit, and they are operating that way because the surrounding culture is engineered to capture attention and route it elsewhere. Every screen you look at is a competitor for the attention your relational field needs to survive. Every notification is a small extraction of presence from the space between you and the people you love. The point here is that an unchecked screen environment is, mechanically, an environment in which relational fields starve, because the food they need has been redirected. Most of the loneliness people report in long-term partnerships is malnutrition at the field layer. Two people who do love each other have been operating in an environment that does not allow them to tend each other.

What changes the field is the return of attention. Time alone does not do it. Communication techniques alone do not do it. The thing that actually moves the relational field is the steady reapplication of conscious presence between two people who choose, on purpose, to put their attention on each other and on what they are building together, rather than on the thousand distractions the surrounding culture is engineered to redirect them toward. This is real work, and the people who do it consistently are doing one of the more countercultural things available in modern life, which is choosing where their own attention goes.

I want to say something about reading work in this context, because it is part of the same lineage of practice. When I read a relationship in the cards, what I am doing is applying my own trained attention directly to the third entity between the two of you, with the surface noise of your daily life and the cultural overlays stripped off.

The reading is, in part, an act of pure attention applied to a layer most people in your life are not equipped to attend to, and what comes back is what that attention reveals. The cards, runes, numerology, and meditation are the technologies the lineage developed for organizing the perception, but the substrate is attention itself, and the gift you receive when someone reads for you is, at the deepest level, the gift of having had your specific situation seen, at the depth it actually operates on, by someone whose attention was fully there.

The Love Reading is open through Tuesday at midnight Eastern. Three questions about a connection that has been asking for attention you have not yet found the room to give it. Three questions, $50, regular price $144. Bring me the relationship. I will attend to it directly.

Book My Love Reading Now

Further reading

Buber, M. (1923). I and Thou. English translation by Walter Kaufmann, Charles Scribner’s Sons, 1970.

Csikszentmihalyi, M. (1990). Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience. Harper and Row.

Goleman, D. (2013). Focus: The Hidden Driver of Excellence. HarperCollins.

McGilchrist, I. (2009). The Master and His Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World. Yale University Press.

McGilchrist, I. (2021). The Matter With Things: Our Brains, Our Delusions, and the Unmaking of the World. Perspectiva Press.

Schore, A. N. (2003). Affect Regulation and the Repair of the Self. W. W. Norton.

Tolle, E. (1997). The Power of Now. Namaste Publishing.

Weil, S. (1951). Waiting for God. Translated by Emma Craufurd, Harper and Row.

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