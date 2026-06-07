The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3h

I once read a marriage counselor's treatise on this subject regarding marriage relationships. He said that he could tell whether a relationship would last by observing how many times a person turned to look at their partner when the partner was speaking. He said that affirmation is what made the speaker feel heard and that if a person didn't get that attention/affirmation at least 10 times a day, the relationship would not be sustainable. Probably why long distance relationships are so hard.

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