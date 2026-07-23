You know exactly what is going on. There is someone in your life and something real between you, and the conversation that would actually name it just keeps not happening. Not because you don’t want it. Because every time you get close, you’re the one who lets it go, and you know why. As long as you don’t ask, the best version of this is still on the table.

But you are so tired of not knowing. And you deserve to know.

Here is what I want to do for you. I want to look at what is actually happening between you and your person and tell you the truth of it, gently and completely. I’m rooting for you. I will not give you the comfortable version if it isn’t the real one. And I will not leave you without somewhere to go with what I find.

Come to me with three questions. Your reading will be in your inbox within three business days.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

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Sending my love,

Demi