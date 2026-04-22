Something has been showing up consistently in readings this week and I want to name it because I think a lot of people reading this are going to recognize it.

People who are genuinely ready to put something down but are waiting for some kind of signal before they do it. The question they cannot answer. The situation that keeps coming back up. The what-if they return to again and again even after they have decided to let it go.

I take the temperature of the energies surrounding your specific situation and tell you what is most probable given what I see. Right now the cards are pointing toward something being ready to release for a lot of people, and toward the cost of continuing to carry it being higher than most people have calculated.

Limited spots at $50. Regular price $144. These close when they fill.

Book here:

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now