This was originally published on The Advocates for Self-Government on March 16, 2026. To see my other articles published on The Advocates, please go here.

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Hello? Is anyone here?

When you post to social media, have you ever felt like you might be shouting into a void in which no one can see or hear you? You might not be far off the mark.

You produce content or make a comment, but you get little to no interaction.

Did I just post at the wrong time of day? Were people just not interested?

You tell yourself it was just bad luck, but it continues. You have the same number of followers, but you used to get far more interaction. What happened?

In Part 1, we discussed ways in which online platforms suppress the reach of certain ideas and topics. Using algorithmic manipulation, they create the illusion that you are free to express your thoughts while artificially throttling who actually sees those thoughts.

The algorithm targets certain keywords or topics. You’re never told it’s happening. You have never seen a list of forbidden topics, because there is no such list—at least not one that users can ever see.

But sometimes, the target isn’t the ideas. It’s YOU.

What Is Shadowbanning?

In a standard shadowban, the platform does not merely limit the reach of posts containing certain keywords. It limits everything you post. You yourself are targeted for suppression. The name comes from the fact that all of this happens without your knowledge or consent. It happens in the shadows.

Shadowbanning is a digital punishment for people whose ideas fall outside the preapproved range. The decision is unilateral, and there is no appeal.

This punishment violates basic principles of fairness, accountability, transparency, and due process. Many platforms engage in this behavior while still claiming to support free speech, using rhetoric that, when scrutinized for clarity, sounds rather duplicitous.

Gaslighting

In a traditional ban, you know you’ve been punished for some reason. You’re given a notification that tells you why this action has been taken against you. You may have a chance to appeal that decision, or you can decide to move elsewhere.

In a classic shadowban, you can post, but almost no one can see what you posted. You’re not notified that your posts are being suppressed. From your perspective, everything appears to be functioning normally.

And yet your metrics are low. You have little to no engagement or views. You have no idea why this is happening.

The platforms are unclear as to why you have been targeted. When questioned, the staff and executives usually deny that it’s been happening at all. In essence, you are gaslighted into thinking that you’re the problem.

So then you start to wonder if you’ve been shadowbanned, so you make a post: Can anyone see this? Am I shadowbanned? That post goes through. Everyone responding to it says they can see it just fine.

Once again, you’ve been gaslighted. The platform allows views and engagement when you ask if anyone can see your posts, but continues to hide the rest. You are left confused and wondering what’s really going on. And you end up looking a little crazy to anyone who only sees a bunch of posts asking whether you’re being seen.

This message suppression technology originated as a tool designed to prevent spam bots from posting, but it has since been applied to real users. And because the impacted users receive no notice that it’s happening, the platform maintains plausible deniability.

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The Spectrum of Suppression

There are various types of shadowbans.

A hard shadowban completely suppresses your posts. You’re invisible. Your content is shown to no one.

If you’re soft shadowbanned, you have a severe reach limitation in place on your account. Your content will only be seen by a tiny fraction of your followers. This is true regardless of how many followers you have, and despite the fact that those followers opted in to see your content.

If you’re experiencing search suppression, your content won’t appear in search results or in any hashtag feeds.

If your account is experiencing reply ghosting, the comments you’re making on other people’s posts are hidden from everyone except you. You can see what you wrote. But if anyone else looks for it, it isn’t there.

You might be demoted, relegated to the bottom of the feed, with your content either appearing very low in the feed or not appearing there at all.

If you are suggestion blacklisted, you are removed from any sections in which platforms suggest accounts for others to follow. You might be blocked entirely from the discovery engine portions of the platform. This means you don’t appear in sections that show trending users or posts, highlight accounts or posts to explore, or offer similar features.

How Does Shadowbanning Work?

Most shadowbanning is being done through automation. It’s not being reviewed by human beings. The platforms are training internal AI systems to shadowban certain accounts based on an ideological bias, blacklisted keywords or phrases, or the wishes of their advertisers.

This system often generates shadowbans that the platform did not intend, and even these are rarely corrected. With the high volume of accounts these systems serve, there’s very little human oversight.

If platforms are sharing data with each other, all these errors can end up being compounded across platforms.

In most cases, shadowbanning occurs when a user posts about topics that the platform deems controversial or too far outside the mainstream narrative.

It can also occur when users criticize the platform itself—its policies, executives, or employees. Even sharing links to competitor platforms or alternative media has triggered shadowbanning. (Just ask anyone who has dared to share a Substack link on Twitter/X.)

Rapid follower growth sometimes triggers an automated shadowban, even if the follower growth is organic. A shadowban may also be initiated because your account has received a high level of engagement from other accounts in demographics (usually political) that have themselves been shadowbanned, or through association with other shadowbanned accounts.

Sometimes, a number of people will launch a coordinated attack by mass-reporting a particular account in hopes of getting it banned. And it frequently works.

Who Gets Shadowbanned and Why?

Shadowbanning is utilized by platforms to corral public opinion, protect a narrative, and silence dissent. It is applied to doctors or researchers who challenge official narratives, whistleblowers exposing corporate or governmental wrongdoing, and independent journalists shining lights into dark corners. The Twitter Files—in which government officials directly insisted upon the suppression of specific information—is a particularly egregious example.

The platform creates its own manufactured Overton window based on which opinions it accepts or rejects. As controversial but legitimate topics become taboo, it creates a chilling effect. People learn what they can and cannot say via trial and error and begin self-censoring their posts. Many come up with codewords to use in place of targeted keywords.

This shadow suppression creates the illusion that certain viewpoints are fringe, not heavily adopted, or don’t exist at all. The result is an inorganic, manufactured Overton window that conceals the true range of opinion.

Double Standards

Often, the same or similar content is treated differently depending on who posts it, creating a massive double standard. Certain voices are allowed to reach a larger audience without top-down censorship, while others are suppressed. This compounds the difficulty in figuring out which keywords or phrases are allowed or disallowed.

Big advertisers and corporate accounts are often protected from censorship, unless they fall into a ‘disfavored’ category. Verified accounts frequently enjoy a level of privilege to say what others would not be able to say. Yet here too, verification does not guarantee protection from shadowbanning.

As if the social media landscape weren’t complicated enough, there are accounts that claim to be shadowbanned, but aren’t…

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Fake Shadowbans and Manufactured ‘Credibility’

Some accounts claim to be banned or censored to gain trust with audiences who distrust mainstream sources. If you see an account with continued high visibility claiming they’ve been suppressed, it is wise to be skeptical. Especially if their reach seems to have grown after the supposed ban.

Such accounts are manufactured to appeal to people who only tend to trust voices that claim to be silenced by the establishment. By pretending to have been persecuted, they are able to infiltrate the thought space. We should remember to question whether the messages coming from such accounts are designed to steer our thinking in a particular direction.

What to Do If You’re Shadowbanned

Because the platforms want to maintain plausible deniability, they tend to make it difficult to tell whether you’re shadowbanned. There are third-party detection tools, but they’re often unreliable or produce conflicting diagnoses. Some platforms state that using these third-party services is “against the terms of service.”

Being suppressed can also create a feedback loop. Suppression leads to less engagement. The algorithm then interprets this as an account being of “low quality,” leading to even more suppression.

The platforms profit from keeping you guessing, keeping you pumping out additional content, engaging with the site, and even trying to make new accounts that aren’t banned. Sadly, these new accounts are frequently flagged as well.

This is a difficult problem to solve, but there are methods to mitigate it.

Private browsers, decentralized search tools, browser extensions, VPNs, privacy tools, and third-party technologies can give you back some control. Some tools can strip away curation. Some protect your data from aggregation. Some even allow you to see what’s being hidden from you.

Without engagement, platforms eventually die off. It’s up to us to reject manipulation by taking a stand that places openness, transparency, accountability, and merit at the forefront of our choices. Pay attention to what these platforms do and how that differs from what they say.

There are new services popping up all the time. Find ones that act with integrity and give those your attention. Withdraw your precious time from those who do not, and eventually they will feel the pinch.

Remember that self-government means taking ownership of our time and our choices. We should reward those who respect us as human beings.