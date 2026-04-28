The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
7hEdited

I asked Grok about my (3rd) X account and it said it's a zombie account, meaning no one sees it at all. It's live but not just shadow banned, dunked in a dark sewer sludge banned. I'm sure it's the same story on FB since I'm on my 3rd or 4th account there too. Edited to add: Grok said the only way around it is to get a VPN and a new email address that has never been used before so there's no content that AI can connect to old accounts. In other words, go stealth. I have never done it that way, always gave them my real name etc so it's easy for them to link me to past content it said.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

My solution...screw social media, I don't need it. Before long, substack will be the same way.

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