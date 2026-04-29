April is almost done and before it closes I want to ask you something.

What are you carrying into May?

What got resolved this month and what is still sitting with you?

What shifted and what is still asking for your attention?

The transition between one month and the next is genuinely potent territory for a reading. The cards can show you what to close out of, what to release before May begins, and what the energy says is waiting for you on the other side. People who get a reading at this specific moment go into the new month with a clarity that the people who wait do not have.

Last spots at $50. These close tomorrow at midnight when April ends. Regular price $144.

Book here:

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now