I was inspired by a conversation with the lovely leithian to move forward on creating this piece. If you have been following my coverage over the years, you already know I pull from a deep research stack. This post is intended for the readers who, over the years, have asked me for access to the full shelf.

What follows is an alphabetized list of works: terrain theory and biology of disease, health sovereignty and medical freedom, suppressed science, and adjacent research that collectively make the case that the terrain matters more than the microbe, and that the right to make your own medical decisions is non-negotiable.

Some of these titles will confirm what you already suspect. Some may genuinely change how you understand your body and your rights. My intention is not to influence anyone or change anyone’s mind by publishing this list. Whether or not you agree with the works herein, if you find having access to this as a resource useful, that’s great. All of these references will make you think.

I do not expect this list to ever even hope to approach being comprehensive. It’s meant to be a living document and a place where anyone who is curious about these topics can go to have a starting place to begin their exploration. That said, if you happen to see I’m missing a notable entry - and I very much assure you I am - please feel free to drop it in the comments. I welcome your contributions.

These are alphabetized by the author’s last name and include no commentary on any individual entry. The titles honestly speak for themselves.

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Alexander, T. (2022). Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights, and Lives. Regnery.

Anonymous [attributed to Israeli researchers], O’Toole, Z. (Ed.), & Holland, M. J.D. (Ed.). (2022). Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth. The Turtles Team.

Arce, M. (2025). Germs Are Not Our Enemy: Why the New Terrain Medicine Is Best for Optimal Health. Arcebel Press.

Asprey, D. (2021). Fast This Way: Burn Fat, Heal Inflammation, and Eat Like the High-Performing Human You Were Meant to Be. Harper Wave.

Bailey, M., et al. (2021). Settling the Virus Debate: An Open Letter to the Scientific Community. Independent publication. [online] Available here: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/settling-the-virus-debate

Bailey, M. (2022). A Farewell to Virology. Independent publication.

Bailey, M., & Bailey, S. (2022). The Final Pandemic: An Orthodox Challenge to the Viral Theory of Disease. Scribe Media.

Béchamp, A. (1911). The Blood and Its Third Element. Boericke & Tafel. (Repr. CreateSpace, 2016)

Bell, D., & Thakur, R. (Eds.). (2026). The Right to Health Sovereignty: Policy Report. Brownstone Institute.

Bernard, C. (1865). Introduction to the Study of Experimental Medicine. J.B. Baillière. (Repr. Dover, 1957)

Bhattacharya, J., Gupta, S., & Kulldorff, M. (2020). The Great Barrington Declaration. American Institute for Economic Research.

Bigelsen, H. (2006). Holographic Blood: A New Dimension in Medicine. Hemobiographic Publications.

Bigelsen, H. (2009). Medical Conspiracy in America. Self-published.

Bigelsen, H. (2011). Doctors Are More Harmful Than Germs: How Surgery Can Be Hazardous to Your Health and What to Do About It. North Atlantic Books.

Bird, C. (1991). The Galileo of the Microscope: The Life and Trials of Gaston Naessens. Les Presses de l’Université de la Personne.

Brownstein, D. (2014). Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It (5th ed.). Medical Alternative Press.

Burnet, F. M. (1938). Influenza virus on the developing egg: VII. The antibodies of experimental and human sera. British Journal of Experimental Pathology, 19, 17–27.

Burnet, F. M. (1940). The results of intranasal inoculation of modified and unmodified influenza virus strains in human volunteers. The Medical Journal of Australia, 2(1), 1–5.

Cantwell, A. (1990). AIDS and the Doctors of Death: An Inquiry into the Origin of the AIDS Epidemic. Aries Rising Press.

Carmichael, A. G. (1991). Contagion theory and contagion practice in fifteenth-century Milan. Renaissance Quarterly, 44(2), 213–256.

Carrel, A., & Ebeling, A. H. (1921). Age and multiplication of fibroblasts. Journal of Experimental Medicine, 34(6), 599–623.

Cowan, T. (2016). Human Heart, Cosmic Heart: A Doctor’s Quest to Understand, Treat, and Prevent Cardiovascular Disease. Chelsea Green.

Cowan, T. (2018). Cancer and the New Biology of Water: Why the War on Cancer Has Failed and What That Means for More Effective Prevention and Treatment. Chelsea Green.

Cowan, T. (2019). Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness. Chelsea Green.

Cowan, T., & Fallon Morell, S. (2020). The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (Including “Coronavirus”) Are Not the Cause of Disease. Skyhorse.

Cutler, A. H. (1999). Amalgam Illness: Diagnosis and Treatment. Andrew Hall Cutler Publishing.

Dean, C. (2005). Death by Modern Medicine. Matrix Verite Media.

Dobler, S. (2021). Hormonageddon. Sacha Dobler.

Dowd, E. (2024). Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022 and 2023. Childrens Health Defense Books.

Duesberg, P. (1996). Inventing the AIDS Virus. Regnery.

Emoto, M. (2004). The Hidden Messages in Water. Beyond Words.

Engelbrecht, T. (2007). Virus Mania: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense. Trafford Publishing.

Engelbrecht, T., Köhnlein, C., Bailey, S., & Scoglio, S. (2021). Virus Mania: Corona/COVID-19, Measles, Swine Flu, Cervical Cancer, Avian Flu, SARS, BSE, Hepatitis C, AIDS, Polio, Spanish Flu: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics (3rd English ed.). Books on Demand.

Enig, M., & Fallon, S. (2000). Eat Fat, Lose Fat: The Healthy Alternative to Trans Fats. Hudson Street Press.

Exley, C. (2020). Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom: Discussions With Mr. Aluminum. Skyhorse Publishing.

Fallon Morell, S. (2001). Nourishing Traditions: The Cookbook That Challenges Politically Correct Nutrition and the Diet Dictocrats (2nd ed.). NewTrends.

Farber, C. (2006). Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS. Melville House.

Fife, B. (2012). Stop Alzheimer’s Now! How to Prevent and Reverse Dementia, Parkinson’s, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders. Piccadilly Books.

Firstenberg, A. (2017). The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. AGB Press.

Gates, F. T. (1918). A report on antimeningitis vaccination and observations on agglutinins in the blood of chronic meningococcus carriers. The Journal of Experimental Medicine, 28(4), 449–474.

Geison, G. L. (1995). The Private Science of Louis Pasteur. Princeton University Press.

Gerson, C., & Walker, M. (2001). The Gerson Therapy: The Proven Nutritional Program for Cancer and Other Illnesses. Kensington.

Gober, M. (2021). An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement. Waterside Productions / Blackstone Publishing.

Gober, M. (2023). An End to Upside Down Medicine: Contagion, Viruses, and Vaccines and Why Consciousness Is Needed for a New Paradigm of Health. Waterside Productions.

Gonzalez, N. J. (2012). The Trophoblast and the Origins of Cancer. New Spring Press.

Habakus, L. K., Holland, M., & Rosenberg, K. M. (Eds.). (2011). Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children. Skyhorse.

Handley, J. B. (2018). How to End the Autism Epidemic. Chelsea Green.

Hemilä, H. (2017). Vitamin C and infections. Nutrients, 9(4), 339. [online] Available here: https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9040339

Holland, M., & Rosenberg, K. M. (2018). The HPV Vaccine on Trial: Seeking Justice for a Generation Betrayed. Skyhorse.

Horowitz, L. G. (2001). Death in the Air: Globalism, Terrorism, and Toxic Warfare. Tetrahedron.

Hoxsey, H. M. (1956). You Don’t Have to Die: The Amazing Story of the Hoxsey Cancer Treatment. Milestone Books.

Hume, E. D. (1923). Béchamp or Pasteur? A Lost Chapter in the History of Biology. C.W. Daniel. (Repr. as Pasteur Exposed, Bookreal, 1989)

Humphries, S., & Bystrianyk, R. (2013). Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. Independently published.

Hyman, M. (2016). Eat Fat, Get Thin: Why the Fat We Eat Is the Key to Sustained Weight Loss and Vibrant Health. Little, Brown Spark.

Illich, I. (1976). Limits To Medicine: Medical Nemesis: The Expropriation of Health. Pantheon.

Kennedy, R. F. (2021). The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Skyhorse.

Kinzelbach, A. (2006). Infection, contagion, and public health in late medieval and early modern German imperial towns. Journal of the History of Medicine and Allied Sciences, 61(3), 369–389.

Koch, R. (1876). Untersuchungen über Bakterien, V: Die Aetiologie der Milzbrand-Krankheit, begründet auf die Entwicklungsgeschichte des Bacillus anthracis. Beiträge zur Biologie der Pflanzen, 2, 277–310.

Kruse, J. (2013). Epi-Paleo Rx: The Prescription for Disease Reversal and Optimal Health. Optimized Life.

Lanka, S. (2005). Dismantling the virus theory. Wissenschafftplus, 1/2015.

Lester, D., & Parker, D. (2019). What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. Independently published.

Ling, G. N. (1992). A Revolution in the Physiology of the Living Cell. Krieger.

Lipton, B. H. (2005). The Biology of Belief: Unleashing the Power of Consciousness, Matter, and Miracles. Mountain of Love Productions. (Repr. Hay House, 2008)

Louv, R. (2005). Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder. Algonquin Books.

Lynes, B. (1987). The Cancer Cure That Worked: 50 Years of Suppression. Marcus Books.

Lyons-Weiler, J. (2020). Cures vs. Profits: Successes in Translational Research. World Scientific.

Maready, F. (2018). The Moth in the Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio. Independently published.

McTaggart, L. (2002). The Field: The Quest for the Secret Force of the Universe. Harper.

McTaggart, L. (2007). The Intention Experiment: Using Your Thoughts to Change Your Life and the World. Atria.

Mead, R. (1722). A Short Discourse Concerning Pestilential Contagion. Sam Buckley. (London)

Mendelsohn, R. S. (1979). Confessions of a Medical Heretic. Contemporary Books.

Mercola, J. (2020). The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing the Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal. Chelsea Green.

Mikovits, J., & Heckenlively, K. (2020). Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science. Skyhorse.

Milham, S. (2012). Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization. iUniverse.

Miller, N. Z. (2016). Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized for Parents and Researchers. New Atlantean Press.

Moss, R. W. (1980). The Cancer Syndrome. Grove Press.

Mullins, E. (2016). Murder by Injection: The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America. Omnia Veritas Ltd.

Null, G. (2001). AIDS: A Second Opinion. Seven Stories Press.

Null, G., Feldman, M., Rasio, D., & Dean, C. (2003). Death by medicine. Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, 19(3). [online] Available here: https://orthomolecular.org/library/jom/2005/pdf/2005-v20n01-p021.pdf

Nutton, V. (1983). The seeds of disease: An explanation of contagion and infection from the Greeks to the Renaissance. Medical History, 27(1), 1–34.

Nutton, V. (1990). The reception of Fracastoro’s theory of contagion: The seed that fell among thorns? Osiris (2nd series), 6, 196–234.

O’Shea, T. (2008). The Sanctity of Human Blood: Vaccination Is Not Immunization. New West.

Pauling, L. (1986). How to Live Longer and Feel Better. W.H. Freeman.

Pearson, R. B. (1942). Pasteur: Plagiarist, Impostor — The Germ Theory Exploded. R.B. Pearson.

Pearson, R. B. (1994). The Dream and Lie of Louis Pasteur. Sumeria Press.

Peat, R. (2006). From PMS to Menopause: Female Hormones in Context. Raymond Peat.

Plotkin, S. A. (2018). Deposition testimony in vaccine ingredients/informed consent litigation. Doylestown, PA.

Pollack, G. H. (2013). The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor. Ebner and Sons.

Popp, F. A., Nagl, W., Li, K. H., Scholz, W., Weingartner, O., & Wolf, R. (1984). Biophoton emission. Cell Biophysics, 6(1), 33–52.

Price, W. A. (1939). Nutrition and Physical Degeneration: A Comparison of Primitive and Modern Diets and Their Effects. Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation.

Rancourt, D. G. (2022). COVID-period mass vaccination campaign and public health disaster in the USA. ResearchGate. [online] Available here: https://doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.12688.28164

Rappoport, J. (1988). AIDS Inc.: Scandal of the Century. Human Energy Press.

Rappoport, J. (2016). The Matrix Revealed: Exposing the Dream World We Believe Is Real. NoMoreFakeNews. [online] Available here: https://dn760005.eu.archive.org/0/items/jon-rappoport-the-matrix-revealed-part-1/Jon-Rappoport-The-Matrix-Revealed-part-1.pdf

Raspail, F. V. (1843). Histoire naturelle de la santé et de la maladie chez les végétaux et chez les animaux en général [Natural History of Health and Disease in Plants and Animals]. J.B. Baillière.

Ravnskov, U. (2000). The Cholesterol Myths: Exposing the Fallacy That Saturated Fat and Cholesterol Cause Heart Disease. NewTrends.

Reich, W. (1948). The Cancer Biopathy (A. White, Trans.). Orgone Institute Press. (Repr. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1973)

Rife, R. R. (1953). History of the Development of a Successful Treatment for Cancer and Other Virus, Bacteria, and Fungi (Unpublished manuscript; archived at the Burnett Library, San Diego).

Robertson, R. (1924). Experimental human inoculations with filtered nasal secretions from acute coryza. The Journal of Infectious Diseases, 34(4), 400–409.

Rogers, S. A. (1994). Tired or Toxic? A Blueprint for Health. Prestige.

Rosenau, M. J. (1919). Experiments to determine mode of spread of influenza. JAMA, 73(5), 311–313.

Rosenau, M. J., Goldberger, J., Keegan, W. J., & Lake, G. C. (1919). Some interesting though unsuccessful attempts to transmit influenza experimentally. Public Health Reports, 34(2), 33–36.

Roytas, D. (2024). Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. Self-published.

Rubin, J. (2003). Patient Heal Thyself: A Remarkable Health Program Combining Ancient Wisdom with Groundbreaking Clinical Research. Freedom Press.

Saul, A. W. (2006). Doctor Yourself: Natural Healing That Works. Basic Health.

Selye, H. (1956). The Stress of Life. McGraw-Hill. (Rev. ed., 1976)

Seneff, S. (2021). Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment. Chelsea Green.

Seyfried, T. N. (2012). Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer. Wiley.

Shallenberger, F. (2011). Bursting with Energy: The Breakthrough Method to Renew Youthful Energy and Restore Health. Basic Health.

Sheldrake, R. (2012). The Science Delusion: Freeing the Spirit of Enquiry. Coronet.

Smith, J. M. (2007). Genetic Roulette: The Documented Health Risks of Genetically Engineered Foods. Yes! Books.

Sonnenschein, C., & Soto, A. M. (1999). The Society of Cells: Cancer and Control of Cell Proliferation. Springer.

Steiner, R. (1920). Spiritual Science and Medicine: Steiner’s Contributions to a New Christian Therapeutics (Lectures, Dornach, 1920). Rudolf Steiner Press. (English trans., 1948)

Taubes, G. (2011). Why We Get Fat: And What to Do About It. Vintage.

Tenpenny, S. (2008). Saying No to Vaccines: A Resource Guide for All Ages. NMA Media Press.

Tilden, J. H. (1926). Toxemia Explained: The True Interpretation of the Cause of Disease. Keats. (Repr. 1981)

Tomljenovic, L., & Shaw, C. A. (2011). Aluminum vaccine adjuvants: Are they safe? Current Medicinal Chemistry, 18(17), 2630–2637.

Trebing, W. (2004). Goodbye, Germ Theory: Ending a Century of Medical Fraud. Xlibris Publishing.

Trowbridge, J. P., & Walker, M. (1986). The Yeast Syndrome. Bantam.

Virchow, R. (1858). Die Cellularpathologie in ihrer Begründung auf physiologische und pathologische Gewebelehre [Cellular Pathology as Based upon Physiological and Pathological Histology]. A. Hirschwald. (English trans., Robert M. De Witt, 1860)

Vonderplanitz, A. (1997). We Want to Live: The Primal Diet. Carnelian Bay Castle Press.

Vonderplanitz, A. (2002). The Recipe for Living Without Disease. Carnelian Bay Castle Press.

Wakefield, A. (2010). Callous Disregard: Autism and Vaccines — The Truth Behind a Tragedy. Skyhorse.

Walker, N. W. (1936). Raw Vegetable Juices. Norwalk Press. (Repr. Jove Books, 1977)

Warburg, O. (1956). On the origin of cancer cells. Science, 123(3191), 309–314.

WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysts (Eds.). (2023). The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Secrets Exposed. DailyClout.

Watts, D. L. (1994). Trace Elements and Other Essential Nutrients: Clinical Application of Tissue Mineral Analysis. Watts.

Whitaker, J. (2011). Reversing Diabetes: Reduce or Even Eliminate Your Dependence on Insulin or Oral Drugs. Grand Central Life & Style.

Wigmore, A. (1985). The Wheatgrass Book: How to Grow and Use Wheatgrass to Maximize Your Health and Vitality. Avery.

Williams, U. (1934). Hints on Healthy Living. Self-published. (Wanganui, New Zealand; expanded as Health and Healing in the New Age, 5th ed., 1949)

Williams, R. R. (1961). Toward the Conquest of Beriberi. Harvard University Press.

Williams, U. (2022). Terrain Therapy: How to Achieve Perfect Health Through Diet, Living Habits and Divine Thinking (S. Bailey, Ed.). Self-published. (A modern edition of Hints on Healthy Living, with foreword by Dr. Samantha Bailey)

Wilson, L. (2011). Nutritional Balancing and Hair Mineral Analysis. L.D. Wilson Consultants.

Wolfe, D. (2009). Superfoods: The Food and Medicine of the Future. North Atlantic Books.

Yoho, R. (2020) Butchered By “Healthcare”. Robert Yoho MD.

Young, R. O., & Young, S. R. (2002). The pH Miracle for Diabetes: The Revolutionary Diet Plan for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetics. Grand Central Life & Style.

Young, R. O. (2010). The pH Miracle: Balance Your Diet, Reclaim Your Health (Rev. ed.). Grand Central Life & Style.

Ziff, S. (1984). Silver Dental Fillings: The Toxic Time Bomb. Aurora Press.

Zuckerman, A. C. (2004). Plague and contagionism in eighteenth-century England: The role of Richard Mead. Bulletin of the History of Medicine, 78(2), 273–308.

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