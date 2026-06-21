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Most people who have had a near-death experience have not told their doctor about it. They already know what happens when they try to discuss it.

The standard clinical response is that the brain, under the physiological stress of cardiac arrest, generates hallucinatory experiences as its function collapses. Hypoxia. Neurochemical cascade. The dying brain producing images. The experience is real, in the sense that the patient had it, but its content is a product of machinery shutting down, not evidence that consciousness was present and operating while the machinery was offline.

That explanation has a problem. Specifically, it has a 344-patient prospective controlled clinical trial published in The Lancet in December 2001 that the institutions have been declining to acknowledge for 25 years.

What Raymond Moody established in 1975

Raymond Moody, a philosopher and then a medical school student, spent years in the 1960s collecting accounts from patients who had been resuscitated after cardiac arrest, from people who had come close to death by other means, and from those who had sat with the dying. He published 150 of those accounts in Life After Life in 1975. He named the phenomenon, coined the term near-death experience, and documented the elements that appeared across reports with striking consistency regardless of the subject’s demographics, belief system, or prior knowledge of the subject: the out-of-body perspective, the tunnel, the light, the encounter with deceased relatives, the life review, and the specific moment of return.

The institutional response was that 150 anecdotal cases collected without a controlled design did not constitute evidence. In the interim, other researchers kept working. Kenneth Ring at the University of Connecticut published a systematic investigation in 1980. Michael Sabom, a cardiologist at the Medical College of Georgia, began his own investigation in 1982 specifically because he was skeptical of Moody’s findings and wanted to disprove them. He could not. His patients were describing accurate, verifiable details of their resuscitations from perspectives that should have been impossible during cardiac arrest. Bruce Greyson at the University of Virginia developed the standardized NDE scale still used in clinical research today. The evidence base accumulated. Controlled research funding did not arrive.

What the Lancet study found

In 1988, Pim van Lommel, a cardiologist at the Division of Cardiology at Hospital Rijnstate in Arnhem, Netherlands, decided to run the test that had not been run. He designed a prospective study in which patients were interviewed immediately after resuscitation, before memory could reconstruct anything, which eliminated post-hoc fabrication as an explanation. Four hospitals. Four years. 344 consecutive survivors of cardiac arrest.

Eighteen percent of patients who had been clinically dead, meaning no heartbeat, no brain activity, flat EEG, reported detailed near-death experiences during that period. Several reported accurate observations of events occurring in other rooms during their clinical death, details later confirmed by hospital staff. The content of what they reported was structurally consistent with what Moody had documented from 150 people talking to a philosophy student, with no controlled design, 26 years earlier.

Van Lommel’s conclusion in the published paper was direct. The physiological explanation for near-death experiences cannot account for the data. Consciousness was present and producing verifiable experience during periods of confirmed absence of measurable brain function.

The Lancet published the study on December 15, 2001.

However, clinical practice did not change.

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Why this keeps happening

This pattern is not unique to NDE research. Dr. Milton Rosenau of the United States Public Health Service ran controlled transmission experiments during the 1918 influenza pandemic, attempting to infect healthy naval volunteers from confirmed cases by every route available. He could not do it. The results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 1919. The contagion model continued to be taught as settled science. Weston Price, a dentist and researcher, spent the 1930s photographing traditional populations eating ancestral diets alongside members of the same populations who had transitioned to industrialized food. The degeneration appeared within a single generation: narrow palates, crowded teeth, and the physical deterioration he had seen nowhere among the traditional populations. The food industry continued as before. Max Gerson developed a metabolic nutritional therapy for cancer in the 1920s and documented clinical outcomes across decades of practice. He presented his findings before the United States Senate in 1946. A bill to fund research into his protocol failed by two votes. His clinic operates today in Mexico because the United States would not permit it.

In each case, the findings survived. In each case, the institution’s infrastructure, training programs, billing codes, and industry relationships were already organized around the prior assumption. Updating the assumption costs more than updating a paper.

What you can do with this

The Van Lommel study is publicly available. The abstract is accessible without a paywall. If you or someone you know has encountered clinical dismissal of a near-death experience, that citation is the direct rebuttal. A prospective controlled study of 344 cardiac arrest patients, peer-reviewed and published in The Lancet, cannot be waved off as anecdotal.

Beyond this specific case, the Van Lommel study is a useful template. When an institution dismisses a phenomenon on procedural grounds, the question worth asking is whether the controlled study has actually been run or simply not funded. Those are different situations with different implications. In NDE research, the controlled study was eventually run, published in one of medicine’s most credentialed venues, and the institution filed it. That filing is also on the record.

A March 2026 survey by the International Association for Near-Death Studies found that 23% of American adults say they have had a near-death experience. That is a large number of people whose direct experience of a documented phenomenon has been classified, in most clinical settings, as a neurological anomaly of the dying brain.

They now have a peer-reviewed controlled study on their side.

Most of them do not know it exists.

Now you do.

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Further Reading

Fenwick, P. and Fenwick, E. (1995). The Truth in the Light: An Investigation of Over 300 Near-Death Experiences. Hodder and Stoughton.

Greyson, B. (2021). After: A Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal About Life and Beyond. St. Martin’s Essentials.

IANDS/Centiment. (2026). Near-Death Experience Poll Results. International Association for Near-Death Studies. [online] Available here: https://iands.org/results-of-new-iands-near-death-experience-poll-revealed/

Moody, R. (1975). Life After Life. Mockingbird Books.

Parnia, S. (2013). Erasing Death: The Science That Is Rewriting the Boundaries Between Life and Death. HarperOne.

Parnia, S., Waller, D.G., Yeates, R. and Fenwick, P. (2001). A qualitative and quantitative study of the incidence, features and aetiology of near death experiences in cardiac arrest survivors. Resuscitation, 48(2), 149-156.

Ring, K. (1980). Life at Death: A Scientific Investigation of the Near-Death Experience. Coward, McCann and Geoghegan.

Sabom, M. (1982). Recollections of Death: A Medical Investigation. Harper and Row.

Van Lommel, P. (2010). Consciousness Beyond Life: The Science of the Near-Death Experience. HarperOne.

Van Lommel, P., van Wees, R., Meyers, V. and Elfferich, I. (2001). Near-death experience in survivors of cardiac arrest: a prospective study in the Netherlands. The Lancet, 358(9298), 2039-2045. [online] Available here: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(01)07100-8

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