🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

Ready to join our constellation of curious minds exploring what others won't dare discuss?

Please like, share, and subscribe.

Your support fuels our full-time mission to illuminate hidden truths. Thank you for being part of this cosmic journey of discovery. 🌟

☕️ Buy me a coffee

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

Stay in your lane in order to build success and economic stability….

Start Each Day With Clarity and Purpose

While free subscribers get one Monday reading, you'll receive powerful daily insights at 6AM EST all week long. Plus weekly memes, curated recommendations, and thought-provoking articles to keep you ahead of the curve.

One day of clarity vs. seven days of advantage.

Upgrade here for the complete daily ritual.

You are being protected heavily at this time but take caution that unwanted influences may attempt to come in and throw you off balance. To protect your manifestations, monitor your thoughts closely and gently self-correct yourself toward focusing more on what you do want than on what you don’t want.

Remain grounded in what you know to be the truth. You are being guided to follow your passions, to try something new. You’ll only know this is right for you if you give it a try.

You are coming into communion with another energy so that you can finish what you started. This is something important and it is now time to bring this energy into a state of completion.

This could be something you have been keeping veiled from your family because you are unsure how this new thing you want to try will fit into your family’s culture.

Allowing for a big transformation to occur will bring healing and success. This will take hard work, but you are being encouraged to take action on your passions; in the future, this will lead to the creation of generational wealth and familial legacy.

You are being guided to close out a cycle in which you have been very guarded and quick to pop off at the mouth. At the end of this energy, things shift for you in a huge way and all of your manifestations begin to emerge.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Green Day vs. Spandau Ballet - Wake Me Up When September Is True

PM Dawn - Set Adrift On Memory Bliss

Spandau Ballet - True

Meditation

Breaking Rumination Loops

Numerology

810 - Sticking To Your Lane: Success Is Your Portion

1111 - Monitor Your Thoughts More Closely: Try To Think More About What You Want

4833 - Stable Economy: Build Your Finances

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Debbie Gibson - Lost In Your Eyes

The Doobie Brothers - Listen To The Music

Garbage - Stupid Girl

George Michael - One More Try

Fleetwood Mac - Big Love

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges - Texas Sun

The Linda Ronstadt Experience - Desperado

Matchbox Twenty - Push

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter

Young The Giant - Cough Syrup

Special thanks to

Your Personal Roadmap Through Life's Biggest Questions

Stop second-guessing yourself. Get crystal clear guidance on the decisions keeping you up at night, whether it's love, career, or that crossroads you can't navigate alone.

Real answers. Total clarity.

Book your personal reading and finally move forward with confidence.

Book a Personal Reading