The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

Makes you wonder about truth in medicine. It doesn't much seem to exist.

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
7m

Yeah, we're told to "follow the science" but what do we do when we find that the "science" is phony, corrupt, undependable? I suspect my own intuition can produce results that re far superior to most of the "science" out there today, I know your's does.

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