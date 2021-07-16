“What I love about The Starfire Codes is how Demi ensures, through the labor of her heart and mind and words and memes, that EVERY human knows that EVERY speck of everything in their existence is rooting for them, for their perfect success, knows them intimately, and loves everything about them. I ALWAYS feel both optimistic and hopeful after spending time with Demi. She focuses us on our connectedness as universal creatures.”
“This is a must for anyone seeking truth and understanding in an astonishing range of important topics. Demi's generosity in sharing her knowledge knows no bounds, all spoken in words interwoven with spiritual meaning, kindness and factual-ness. ”